Every baby born with debt of Rs 1.5L in DMK rule: Edappadi K Palaniswami

NAGAPATTINAM: Mentioning that the DMK government has accrued a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore over the past four years and it is public money that is being spent to repay it, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said, “Every baby in the state is hence born with a debt of roughly Rs 1.5 lakh.”

Addressing a gathering at Vedaranyam as part of his two-day ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ in Nagapattinam, Palaniswami also exuded confidence of the AIADMK-led alliance winning 210 seats in the upcoming state Assembly election. “Stalin says the DMK and its alliance will win 200 seats. I say his dreams will turn into a mirage. The AIADMK-led alliance will win 210 seats,” he said.

Earlier, while speaking in Nagapattinam town, Palaniswami touched upon the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery project. The project which ensures supply of clean drinking water and water for irrigation to several districts, including tail-end areas, was conceived during the AIADMK’s rule and got approval from the centre. No significant action, however, has been taken under the incumbent DMK government, the former CM said, adding that the project would be completed once the AIADMK comes to power.