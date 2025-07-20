MGMGH library in Tiruchy gives healthy dose of knowledge to all

TIRUCHY: What was once an empty corner at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) now draws a steady crowd of doctors, students and attendants alike, thanks to the library that was set up at the spot last month. With newspapers and magazines, and a patch of peace on offer, the newly set-up facility has become an unlikely but welcome morning ritual for many nowadays.

While the library inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin via videoconferencing on June 10 failed to find takers for the first few weeks, the facility now is attracting over 60 visitors daily. They include those who come exclusively to read, say authorities. “We didn’t expect such a response,” says A Dhrama who heads the libraries in Puthur region.

Librarian P Pradeepa. who is employed with the Directorate of Public Libraries, said, “Doctors, students, drivers, and even people waiting with patients have made this a regular stop, especially in the mornings.” The library currently offers five dailies in English and Tamil, besides three Tamil magazines. While the collection is modest, visitors vouch for the mood the set-up creates.

A UG student said she and others often visit the spot before duty. "We have a college library, but this is more relaxed. We skim the papers and unwind a bit before the day begins," she adds. P Selvaraj, who has been attending to his wife at the hospital for a week, says he now makes it a habit to stop by at the library every morning. "I read the papers regularly at home. Finding this space has made the wait less burdensome," he shares.

D Ranjith Kumar of Woraiyur expressed surprised at such a facility. "It's a gem inside a hospital," he says. S Vijaya of Srirangam, an orthopaedic patient, visits the facility thrice a week. "It makes the long hours feel lighter," she adds. "A government hospital can be overwhelming not just for patients, but also for their families and even healthcare staff," said S Kumaravel, Dean, KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchy.

"Having a quiet reading space like this offers a brief mental break and brings a sense of normalcy in a high-pressure environment," he added. Meanwhile, visitors request drinking water facility and faster plumbing fixes for restrooms. Hospital officials propose adding introductory medical books to the current collection.