Minor among four arrested for 55-year-old's murder in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: The police arrested a gang of four, including a minor, for killing a 55-year-old lodge worker in Erode.

The accused were identified as D Aravind (21), T Santhosh (20), M Nandeshwaran, (24) and a 17-year-old minor of Ashokapuram in Erode.

They have been charged for the murder of A Gandhi who died at the Salem Government Medical College Hospital on Friday night, a day after a brutal attack during a robbery.

Gandhi was targeted by the gang on Thursday night near the CNC bus stop while he was returning from the lodge. "Four people, including Aravind, waylaid him and demanded money. As he had no money, they severely beat and kicked him. Then they took his mobile phone and fled," police said.

Two local youths took Gandhi to the Erode Government Hospital but he was transferred to the Salem hospital.

The Erode North police identified the four people on surveillance camera footage and arrested them on Saturday. Further investigations are on, police added.

"Criminal cases are already pending against the four arrested. Seven cases are pending against Aravind alone," a police officer said.

Gandhi who was originally from Musuri Ayyampalayam in Trichy was based at Veerappanchatram in Erode.