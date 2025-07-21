Minor among five killed after SUV overturns due to burst tyre in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A 14-year-old boy and four others were killed, while five more, including a one-year-old, were seriously injured, after the SUV they were travelling in overturned into a roadside ditch due to a burst tyre near Athipakkam village at Tirukoilur taluk in Kallakurichi district early on Sunday.

According to Manalurpettai police, the group of 10 from Devanur Cross Road near Arakandanallur, was on a pilgrimage to Arunachaleswarer Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

The trip was planned by an armed reserve police constable M Madhavan (44) and his wife Menaka (22), a schoolteacher from Poomari village. Menaka’s mother R Dhanalakshmi (70), sister-in-law S Sangeetha (36) and her one-year-old niece Koushika Sri, also came along, police said.

The family was joined by their neighbours Shanthi (61) — along with her grandsons Raghavendran (14) and Mohan (13) — Subha (55), and Menaka’s colleague Saritha (23), police said.

The four-wheeler’s front tyre burst near Athipakkam, and the vehicle toppled into a roadside ditch, killing Dhanalakshmi, Sangeetha, Raghavendran and Subha on the spot.

‘Monetary aid will help victim’s child facing uncertain future’

Shanthi, who was rushed to the Tiruvannamalai MC Hospital along with the other injured, succumbed later, police added. As per sources, Sangeetha’s husband has been battling cancer and is bed-ridden.

She had recently accepted a job offer on compassionate grounds (after her former husband’s death while in service) in the police department. With her death, one-year-old Koushika Sri’s future is now uncertain.

Any monetary help from the state government would help the child, a relative told TNIE. Five others, including the infant, are currently undergoing treatment, sources said.