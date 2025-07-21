Thavil artiste hacked to death near Virudhachalam; four held

CUDDALORE: A 25-year-old thavil artiste was hacked to death near Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district, triggering tension in the area after his relatives staged a protest, demanding swift police action. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as S Akash, a resident of Kaarkudal village. “Akash had several criminal cases, including theft and assault, pending against him in various police stations across the district,” a senior police officer said.

On Thursday night, Akash, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was speaking with his friend Mahendran on a village road when V Vijay (29), a local resident, allegedly asked them to make way. An argument ensued between the two.

Following the altercation, Vijay returned home and informed his elder brother V Vasanth Raja (32), younger brother P Ajith Kumar (27), and relative R Sundaresh Kumar (27) about the incident. The next night, Vijay allegedly visited Akash’s house and threatened his wife, A Sowmiya, while Akash was away performing at a musical event.

After returning home, Akash was informed of the threat by his wife. Enraged, he allegedly took a knife and went to Vijay’s residence, where he attacked Vasanth Raja, Ajith Kumar, and Sundaresh Kumar, inflicting injuries on their ears and thighs.

In retaliation, the trio, along with Vijay, allegedly attacked Akash with wooden logs, snatched the knife from him, and assaulted him. Akash sustained grievous injuries to his head and face and collapsed on the spot.

His relatives rushed him to the Government Hospital in Virudhachalam, where he was declared brought dead. The body was later sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, tensions flared in the village as Akash’s relatives surrounded the local police, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Police personnel managed to pacify the crowd and disperse them.

“A case has been registered at the Virudhachalam police station. Vijay, Vasanth Raja, Ajith Kumar, and Sundaresh Kumar have been arrested and are currently being interrogated,” said a police source.