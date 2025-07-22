Chennai sees a modest 12 per cent reduction in pollution levels, yet lags in NCAP targets

CHENNAI: Chennai has witnessed only a 'modest' improvement in air quality despite being part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched in 2019.
According to the data presented by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Lok Sabha, the average concentration of PM10 levels in Chennai dropped by 12.1% in the year 2024-25 compared to 2017-18 --far below the reductions achieved by other major cities like Mumbai (44%), Kolkata (37%), and even Delhi (15.8%).
The city’s annual average PM10 concentration was reduced from 66 µg/m3 (microgram per cubic meter) in 2017-18 to 58 µg/m3 in 2024-25. While this places Chennai closer to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) of 60 µg/m3, experts say the progress is incremental and insufficient given the scale of urbanisation, traffic congestion, and construction activity.
“The figures may look acceptable on paper, but the health impact remains tangible. We continue to see rising respiratory cases in urban centres like Chennai,” a senior pulmonologist at the Government General Hospital, told TNIE.
Under NCAP, the city developed a Clean Air Action Plan targeting key sources such as vehicular emissions, road and soil dust, construction activity, and industrial pollutants. The local body has also been directed to implement dust mitigation measures and enforce rules against open waste burning. Yet, enforcement has been patchy and citizen complaints about unregulated construction dust and garbage burning persist.
Tamil Nadu, under NCAP and the 15th Finance Commission grants, received Rs 652.24 crore between 2019-20 and 2025-26. Of this, Rs 537.35 crore has been utilised, an 82.4% fund utilisation rate. This is relatively efficient compared to other states like Delhi, which used only Rs 13.94 crore of its allocated Rs 62 crore.
Chennai’s performance looks grim when compared to other cities across India. Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, for instance, recorded a 54.5% drop in PM10 levels. Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) led the list with a 76.8% reduction, followed by Varanasi (74.3%) and Firozabad (59.5%). A total of 64 cities under NCAP achieved reductions of more than 20%, while 25 cities cut pollution by over 40%, official data shows.
Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State in the Union Environment Ministry, said nationally, 103 out of 130 cities covered under NCAP have recorded a decline in PM10 levels.
However, many cities still exceed safe limits, and there are no conclusive data linking air pollution directly to mortality. It noted that multiple factors—such as socio-economic status, occupational exposure, and immunity—complicate the attribution of health impacts.
As the government now aims to reduce the Air Quality Index (AQI) to below 50 in the next five years, experts caution that cities like Chennai must accelerate local interventions. “From switching to electric buses to addressing unpaved roads, enforcing construction norms and emission compliance from industries, the city has to push harder,” said Dr S Vishvaja, doctor-turned-activist.