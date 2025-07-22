Para-medical students alleges sexual harassment

Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR: Para-medical students studying in the Government Thanjavur Medical College on Monday stage a protest in front of the college administrative building demanding action against a male student accusing him of sexually harassing a girl student.

The dean and other authorities held talks with the students following which they dispersed. According to sources, a male student allegedly sexually harassed a female student.

Following this, the student filed a complaint on Saturday with the internal complaints committee based on which an inquiry was held. Following the enquiry, the male student was suspended for a month.

The students however demand that he be dismissed from the college. The authorities assured the students that the report of the ICC will be sent to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) for further action.

