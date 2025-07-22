TN Guv nominates member to Bharathiar University’s registrar selection panel

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has nominated the chancellor’s nominee to the Bharathiar University Selection Committee for the appointment of a registrar.
Ravi, the chancellor of Bharathiar University, nominated M V Ramana Murthy, Mission Director, Deep Ocean Mission, Ministry of Earth Sciences, in the selection committee.
The principal secretary to the governor has sent a letter to the vice-chancellor (V-C) convenor committee of Bharathiar University to include the chancellor’s nominee in the committee.
An official from Bharathiar University, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that the university has included the chancellor’s nominee in the selection committee, and added that the registrar selection process is under way.
Sources said as per the statutes, Bharathiar University should include one expert from outside the syndicate, nominated by the chancellor, in the selection committee to appoint a registrar. Officials from Bharathiar University failed to do this and allegedly completed the interview. Upon learning this, on June 25, the principal secretary to the governor directed the higher education department to include the chancellor’s nominee, citing university statutes.
Following this, on July 2, the V-C convenor committee sent a letter to the governor’s principal secretary seeking the nomination of the chancellor to the committee. The committee will conduct the interview for candidates again, sources added.