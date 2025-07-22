Two die, Three injured in Tenkasi beetle attack

TENKASI: An elderly couple died and three other persons were injured after a swarm of beetles bit them near Sengottai, Tenkasi on Sunday.

People in Seevanallur area have been complaining to officials in the last two months about the presence of poisonous beetles in the coconut tree near a temple in the village.

On Monday, a swarm of beetles bit people who had come to the temple. Five persons were admitted to Tenkasi GH. Lakshmanan (85) and his wife Maharasi (82) died on Sunday.

The others Santhi (65), Sanmugabarathi ( 29) and Arumugam ( 75) are undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli medical college hospital. Personnel from forest and fire services inspected the place on Monday.