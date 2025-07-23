Wild elephant tramples woman to death outside quarters in Ooty

NILGIRIS: A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in front of her house at Ammankavu village near Nelliyalam in Pandalur taluk on Tuesday morning, triggering a protest by residents.

The victim, P Lakshmi, was washing utensils in a shed near her labour quarters in the D division of the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) estate when a one-tusked elephant attacked her around 6.15 am, forest department officials said.

She tried to flee but slipped and fell at the entrance of her house. The elephant trampled her to death. Officials said heavy rain over the past few days had made the ground slippery and reduced visibility at dawn, which likely prevented Lakshmi from noticing the elephant until it was too late. Lakshmi’s body was handed over to her family after postmortem. Her kin will receive Rs 10 lakh compensation.