Forest dept starts clearing bushes after jumbo tramples woman to death at Nelliyalam

NILGIRIS: After a 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant, the forest department staff engaged workers and began clearing tea bushes near the deceased’s house at Nelliyalam in Pandalur taluk, on Wednesday.

P Lakshmi was trampled to death by a jumbo near Kolapalli Bazaar, on Tuesday, following which locals alleged that even though nearly seven hectares of land was handed over by the TANTEA to the forest department, no maintenance works had been taken up for two years.

“People feel that since the bushes remain uncleared, wild animals hide in the bushes and are difficult to spot. Therefore, well developed bushes will be cleared within a week. A separate team is also monitoring the single-tusked elephant, and preventing it from entering residential areas. Currently, the animal is located at Samiyar Malai, four km away from Nelliyalam. Gudalur DFO has also written a letter to the Chief Wildlife Warden seeking to deploy Kumki elephants to chase away the single-tusked elephant," said the official

Explaining the delay, the official noted that they have tried to clear the same tea bushes last year. However, it was called off subsequently after the workers felt they would lose their livelihood.

Further, the forest official said TANTEA officials are preparing a proposal to set up a solar fence protecting the labourers’ residential quarters in Nelliyalam, and once the funds are sanctioned, work will begin.

"We handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of Lakshmi on Tuesday evening, and she was cremated on Wednesday afternoon," said the official.