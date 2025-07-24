IMD predicts heavy rain in TN's Western Ghats, thunderstorms likely till July 27

CHENNAI: The IMD has flagged the possibility of heavy rain in Theni, Tenkasi, the Nilgiris and the ghat areas of Coimbatore from Thursday until Saturday (three days) this week.

Parts of Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli may receive heavy rain on Friday. Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely at one or two locations across the state till July 27. Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph have also been predicted.

Rain continued in parts of TN on Tuesday, with the RMC reporting rainfall activity over several Western Ghat districts. The Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, and hilly areas of Coimbatore were among the wettest districts.

Avalanche in the Nilgiris and Adavinainarkoil Dam in Tenkasi recorded the highest rainfall of 4 cm each. Other locations like Valparai, Chinnakalar, and Thekkadi also registered 3-4 cm rainfall.

In Chennai, on Wednesday, the weather was cool and the maximum temperature was 31 degrees Celsius, which is 4.5 degrees below normal. Almost all districts have witnessed a drop in temperature.