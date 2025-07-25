51-year-old injured in wild elephant attack in Coimbatore's Narasipuram

COIMBATORE: A 51-year-old woman was injured in an attack by a wild elephant in Narasipuram early on Thursday.

Forest sources said the injured is J Rathna, a resident of Indira Colony in Viraliyur. She was attacked when she went to relieve herself near the Boluvampatti Block III reserve forest boundary at 6am in Narasipuram on Thursday.

She is now undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for injuries on the chest and left hand.

The elephant pushed her down and left the place. Hearing her screams, villagers rescued her and admitted her to the CMCH, said sources.

"Doctors said they have to operate on her left hand. She will be alright in a couple of days," said a forest department official.

The official suspects that the elephant that attacked Rathna had also killed J Selvi, a tribal woman, on July 17.

"We have been monitoring the elephant after the earlier incident. The two attacks were reported within a few weeks. Currently the animal is located near the Vaidegi waterfall. Both incidents occurred on the same stretch," added the official.

Meanwhile, motorists panicked after a wild elephant entered Maruthamalai road near Bharathiyar University on Thursday morning.

"There was no damage to any property. The animal was driven back inside the reserve forest from the IOB Colony at 7am when the animal crossed Maruthamalai road," said an official of the forest department.