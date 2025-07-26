‘Modern Chola King is coming’: Tiruchy adorned with banners ahead of PM Modi’s visit

TIRUCHY: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tiruchy on Saturday night to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I, as part of the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival scheduled to be held on Sunday at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur district, the entire city has taken on a festive look.

BJP workers, and AIADMK functionaries in a few areas have put up posters, banners, and flags along the route from Tiruchy International Airport to a private hotel in the city.

The stretch from Tiruchy International Airport to a private star hotel near the Collector’s office, where the Prime Minister is going to stay, has been lined with party flags and banners put up by BJP cadres and AIADMK functionaries.

Posters and cut-outs welcoming the Prime Minister dominate the landscape, lending a celebratory tone to the entire route.

Amid the numerous banners praising Prime Minister Modi, a few have stood out and drawn particular attention from passers-by. Some of these prominently depict the Prime Minister as a ‘Modern Chola King,’ blending political reverence with historical symbolism.

One banner near the airport boldly proclaims, “The Modern Chola King is Coming,” equating Modi’s leadership with the legacy of the mighty Chola dynasty.

As security arrangements are tightened and final preparations are underway, Tiruchy remains vibrant with anticipation for Prime Minister Modi’s visit.