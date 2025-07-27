College girl attacked in front of father, youth held in Kalavai

RANIPET: A 20-year-old was arrested by Kalavai police on Saturday for allegedly slashing the neck and hand of an 18-year-old girl on Friday evening, after she rejected his advances.

The accused, Kaviyarasu Pandian of Agaram village was booked under sections related to harassment of women and attempt to murder. He has been lodged in Vellore Central Prison.

As per police sources, the girl is a third-year student at a private college, pursuing BA English. Kaviyarasu, a diploma holder, had been trying to talk to her and engage her in a relationship. However, she was not interested and was unwilling to speak to him.

Unable to handle the rejection, he slashed her neck and left hand after she got down from the college bus at Melnetapakkam bus stop on Kalavai–Timiri Road, while she was returning from college. The attack took place in front of the girl’s father, who had come to pick her up from the stop.

Police said the girl was initially taken to Kalavai Government Hospital and later referred to a private hospital in the district. She is undergoing treatment in the ICU section of the hospital, and her condition is said to be stable.