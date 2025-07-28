Man held for killing deer ends life before taken into custody

ERODE: The judicial magistrate and district police have started investigation after a 48-year-old labourer, who was secured by the forest department for ‘killing deer’ in Erode district, allegedly died by suicide. The deceased was identified as R Palanisamy of Thandampalayam in Erode.
Sources said Palanisamy, a wage labourer, occasionally went hunting with his friends. Based on a tip-off, on Saturday night, forest officials from Bhavanisagar range searched his house, and confiscated 26 kg of spotted deer meat, two deer antlers and hunting snares.
The officials tried to take him for questioning around 10.30 pm when Palanisamy sought permission to use the toilet. He allegedly consumed some poisonous substance inside the toilet, and left with the officials. Palanisamy began vomiting shortly after reaching the Bhavanisagar range office.
His family, who found the bottle inside the toilet, informed forest officials. Palanisamy was taken to the Sathyamangalam GH, where he died. Sathyamangalam Judicial Magistrate P Ranjith Kumar conducted an inquiry on Sunday.
“An autopsy was conducted in the presence of the judicial magistrate. There were no injuries on Palanisamy’s body, and poisoning was the cause of death,” said a police officer. Erode SP A Sujatha said, “We can take further action only after the Judicial Magistrate’s inquiry.”
(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact 104 or Sneha helpline 044- 24640050)