Man held for killing deer ends life before taken into custody

ERODE: The judicial magistrate and district police have started investigation after a 48-year-old labourer, who was secured by the forest department for ‘killing deer’ in Erode district, allegedly died by suicide. The deceased was identified as R Palanisamy of Thandampalayam in Erode.

Sources said Palanisamy, a wage labourer, occasionally went hunting with his friends. Based on a tip-off, on Saturday night, forest officials from Bhavanisagar range searched his house, and confiscated 26 kg of spotted deer meat, two deer antlers and hunting snares.

The officials tried to take him for questioning around 10.30 pm when Palanisamy sought permission to use the toilet. He allegedly consumed some poisonous substance inside the toilet, and left with the officials. Palanisamy began vomiting shortly after reaching the Bhavanisagar range office.