Accommodation, water for teachers to be arranged: Krishnagiri Collector

KRISHNAGIRI: Basic amenities like accommodation and water will be arranged for newly appointed teachers, who took charge on Monday in tribal areas of Krishnagiri, Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told TNIE.

Many government schools in tribal areas which earlier did not have government teacher in Thalli and Kelamangalam blocks, have recently been assigned teachers through Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB). Out of 2,457 teachers recruited across the State last week, 516 were for Krishnagiri district and 368 for Hosur education district.

TNIE had reported earlier about the lack of basic amenities like road and accommodation for Panchayat Union Primary Schools in Kadambakuttai and Alapatti in Bettamugilalam panchayat of Kelamangalam block. Consequently, teachers would get delayed in reaching school, hampering the studies of children.

Following the TNIE January article in this year, then Collector KM Sarayu assured the construction of a community hall at Kadambakuttai to facilitate teachers, students and villagers.

When Collector C Dinesh Kumar was asked about this issue, he suggested to check with the school education department for the necessary arrangement.

Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer-in-charge A Muniraj told TNIE, "After years of struggle to fill vacancies in tribal areas, the school Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi took efforts to fill vacancies on high priority in Krishnagiri, leading to the appointment of 516 teachers in Krishnagiri out of 2,457 in the State."