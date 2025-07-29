DMK spent Rs 22 crore on ads without tenders: AIADMK gen sec EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that since launching the statewide tour titled ‘Let us protect Tamil Nadu people and reclaim the state’ from July 7, so far, he has covered 46 Assembly constituencies in 10 districts and would be continuing his visit in the coming days, meeting all sections of the people.

In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that DMK government misuses public funds for personal image-building, citing Rs 22 crore spent on advertisements without tenders, and naming schemes after former CM M Karunanidhi.

He described the DMK regime led by Chief Minister M K Stalin as a ‘failure model government’ which “failed to fulfil the expectations of the people on all counts”.

Palaniswami also said that the AIADMK has launched a new campaign titled “Against DMK’s Lies and Thefts – For Truth and Rights”, calling upon the people of Tamil Nadu to submit report cards highlighting the failures of the DMK government.

The AIADMK leader accused the DMK of running a family-dominated, anti-people, and dictatorial administration, which has failed to fulfil even 10% of its 525 poll promises while claiming 98% implementation. He also slammed the DMK for rising taxes, unaffordable construction costs, law and order deterioration and widespread drug abuse.