TN dams brim: Heavy inflow from Karnataka, rain in Kerala

COIMBATORE/ MADURAI/ TIRUCHY: With heavy inflow of water from Kabini and KSR dams in Karnataka and also rainfall in catchment areas, major dams in Tamil Nadu have been filling up fast bringing joy to farmers.

On Monday, water level in Hogenakkal reached 1.25 lakh cusecs, with inflow expected to go up in the coming days. Because of heavy inflow of water from Karnataka, the Mettur dam, the largest in the state, reached its full capacity of 120 feet for the fourth time this year on July 25. Currently, over a lakh cusec of water is being released into the river because of the continued heavy upstream water flow.

The surplus water from Mettur released into the Cauvery reached the Mukkombu barrage on Monday. To ensure preparedness and response, a rescue team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Tiruchy on Monday, and a flood alert has also been issued to people living on the banks of the Cauvery.

The Mukkombu barrage began receiving one lakh cusecs of water from Monday afternoon. Officials released 23,000 cusecs into the Cauvery, 73,000 cusecs into the Kollidam, and 1,000 cusecs into the northern channels. The inflow is expected to rise to 1.15 lakh cusecs by night.

Around 22,000 cusecs of water were discharged into the Cauvery, 6,000 cusecs into the Kollidam on Sunday, when total inflow was 29,000 cusecs, officials added. Consequently, there is a possibility that 100,000 cubic feet of surplus water may be discharged from Kallanai into the Kollidam river at any time.