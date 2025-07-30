27-year-old stabbed to death during bid to protect neighbour from attack in Tamil Nadu

TIRUVARUR: A27-year-old man was killed near his residence while attempting to protect his neighbour from a gang attack on Monday night, sources said. While another man injured in the same assault is undergoing medical treatment, the police are on the search for the prime accused.

The deceased was identified as S Santhosh Kumar of Pulivalam near Tiruvarur, who was employed at the district court complex.

As per sources, S Mohammed Adam (25) of Tenkasi was in love with a girl from Pulivalam for several years. Of late he couldn’t reach her by phone, they added.

Recently, when Adam tried called the girl again, her brother scolded the former. Enraged, Adam along with his friends J Mohammed Rasuldeen (21) of Koothanallur and M Haji Mohammed (23) of Tenkasi on Monday came down to Pulivalam and entered into an altercation with the girl’s brother.

Suddenly, the girl’s brother started running in the street shouting that he was being attacked. Following this, a group of neighbours confronted Adam and his accomplices, and tried to prevent them from attacking the girl’s brother. Following this, Adam began to attack the girl’s neighbours with a knife. In this, the girl’s neighbours – Santhosh Kumar and R Dakshinamurthy (34) — sustained injuries, sources said.

While a grievously injured Kumar died on the spot, Dakshinamurthy was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruvarur.

Meanwhile, Adam managed to give the local residents a slip while Rasuldeen and Haji Mohammmed were nabbed and handed over to the Tiruvarur Taluk police who then registered a case of murder and arrested the duo. A search is on for Adam, sources added.