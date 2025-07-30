Crop loan circular withdrawn after AIADMK petition: Edappadi K Palaniswami

TIRUCHY: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed it was after his party submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state withdrew the circular mandating submission of CIBIL scores to avail crop loans.

After submitting the memorandum to Modi, DMK was left with no choice but to withdraw the circular, said Palaniswami, who was on the way to Sivagangai district as part of his campaign. He said during his campaign in the delta districts, farmers had consistently raised the issue.

Palaniswami said the state remained unresponsive despite his repeated appeals on behalf of the farmers. “However, after the petition was submitted to the Prime Minister, the state government quickly issued a circular on July 28, stating the existing procedures for providing crop loans to farmers would continue unchanged. We are glad that the government has finally listened to the farmers’ demand,” he said

Answering to the question on which all parties are part of the NDA, he said currently both the AIADMK and the BJP are part of the alliance. There are other parties allied with the BJP as well and the full list of allies will be clear when election approaches.