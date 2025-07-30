ED writes to Australian art gallery for records on smuggler’s idol deals

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra seeking details of payments made by them to convicted idol smuggler Subash Kapoor and his US-based art gallery for procurement of Indian artifacts, sources said.

The National Gallery of Australia had procured 13 artifacts that Kapoor had stolen from Indian temples and paid several million dollars to his Art of the Past Gallery in New York. They had returned the antique pieces to India a few years ago.

While Kapoor was convicted for idol theft by a Kumbakonam court in 2022, the ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to trace the money trail.

The communication to the Australian gallery was sent a few weeks ago invoking Section 57 of the PMLA which empowers the ED to issue a letter of request (also known as Letter Rogatory/LR) to another country for seeking evidence required in connection with an investigation after taking permission from a court.

Sources said that the ED has requested for three important pieces of information from the Australian gallery. The agency has asked for a list of Indian artifacts they purchased from Kapoor’s gallery, the details of payments made by the Australian gallery to Nimbus Import Export Inc, Kapoor and/or the Art of the Past Gallery towards the purchase of these artifacts, and details of the bank accounts in which these payments were made.