CM stand unacceptable, law on honour killing must: CPM politburo member

KANNIYAKUMARI/MADURAI: CPM politburo member U Vasuki on Wednesday said the state government should enact a law to prevent castebased killings.
Speaking to reporters, Vasuki, who is also the all India vice president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), said, “Chief Minister M K Stalin’s stand that existing laws are adequate to prevent caste-based killings is not acceptable.”
A special session of the TN Assembly should be convened to enact separate legislation as crime and atrocities against women and children are increasing in the state, she added.
“Political parties should take a firm stand regarding dowry harassment. Film actors should announce that they will not receive dowry,” Vasuki said.
Meanwhile, addressing reporters in Madurai, A Kathir, executive director of Evidence — an NGO working for rights of the SC/ST community — said that the National Law Commission of India, National Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Women and National Commission for Minorities should come together and prepare a draft model for a special Act against honour killing, as per the apex court’s guidelines.
“The Supreme Court has given 20 guidelines in the Shakti Vahini vs Union of India case on March 27, 2018, to prevent honour killings. One such guideline instructs states to implement a special Act against honour killings. When CM Stalin was the opposition leader, he said that the DMK will enact a separate law against honour killings.However, after coming to power, he has said that there is no need for such a law,” Kathir said.
The SC must take suo motu cognisance against states that have not adopted guidelines issued by it in the 2018 case, he added.
Nainar, Kanimozhi react
Three days after the caste-based killing of Dalit youth C Kavin Selvaganesh, Tamil Nadu BJP president and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday issued a statement condemning the incident and urging the state government to act against such crimes. Calling the killing an inhuman act, he also expressed condolences to the family.
“I urge the Tamil Nadu police and the ruling DMK government to take appropriate measures to prevent such continuing cases of caste atrocities, sexual violence, drug-related issues, murders and robberies in the state,” he said. The delayed response from prominent leaders, including Nagenthran, drew criticism on social media.
Meanwhile, in a social media post on Wednesday, DMK MP from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, expressed shock and grief over the honour killing. CPI state president R Mutharasan also condemned it, demanding stringent punishment for the accused and urging the state to enact a separate law to prevent honour killings.