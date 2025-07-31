Trump tariff move unlikely to derail Tamil Nadu’s industrial ambitions: Industries Minister Rajaa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is prepared to absorb the impact of new US tariffs, State Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa said on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% duty on goods imported from India, escalating trade tensions between the two countries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the second edition of Passenger Vehicle Expo, Rajaa said India’s most industrialised state had already laid contingency plans to shield key sectors such as manufacturing, textiles, and footwear from sudden trade shocks. “We’ve seen the Covid impact, we’ve seen global disruptions,” he said. “If there’s one state that’s resilient enough to weather this, it’s Tamil Nadu.”

Rajaa said he was “unhappy” with Trump’s rhetoric. “As an Indian, and as a representative of Tamil Nadu, I found the language disturbing. But we will stand by the Union government and hope the Prime Minister and his Cabinet respond with wisdom, balancing the interests of our farmers, the primary sector, and industry.”

He also warned against overinterpreting the tariff move based on a single post. “This is diplomacy in trade between two of the world’s largest economies,” he said. “It’s unfortunate the US President chose such a platform for such a major announcement. But I trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond in the appropriate format.”