Damaged drain grills pose threat in Kaleeswara Mill subway

Residents say the issue is not new. The subway, located between Brookefields Road and Kaleeswara Mill, is notorious for water stagnation, not just during the monsoon season, with waterlogging witnessed here throughout the year.



"Water is almost always stagnant here. During heavy rains, it becomes impossible to see where the damaged grills are. Motorcyclists unknowingly drive into these open drains and fall. We are not asking for luxuries. Just fix the damaged grills, repair the road, and install proper lighting. Is that too much to ask for safety?" questioned R Baskar, a local commuter.



The absence of functioning streetlights in the area has worsened the situation, with several reported incidents of people falling and sustaining serious injuries. Locals are now demanding urgent action from civic authorities. With the monsoon intensifying, residents hope the CCMC will act swiftly before the situation leads to further accidents or loss of life.



When enquired about it, an official from the engineering wing of the CCMC told TNIE, "We've inspected the spot, checked the damages and have prepared an estimate for fixing the issues at the subway. The same has been sent to the commissioner for approval. Once approved, we shall probably start the work next week."

