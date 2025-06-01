'Increased awareness behind spurt in child marriages thwarted in Krishnagiri'

KRISHNAGIRI: More and more child marriage bids are being foiled in Krishnagiri district with the increasing awareness on the ramifications of the social evil.
A total of 49 child marriages were stopped this year from January to May in Krishnagiri district, stated the District Social Welfare Officer. However, 11 child marriages were conducted during the same period and an FIR filed against the same.
In contrast 20 such marriages were stopped last year from January to May and five marriages conducted and an FIR filed against the same.
The authorities while acknowledging the spurt in the number of child marriages stopped this year so far reasoned that more awareness led to reporting about more child marriage cases in the district.
Many girls are making calls to helplines 181 and 1098 in a bid to stop child marriage, said District Social Welfare Officer R Sakthi Subashini, who is also the Child Marriage Prohibition Officer (CMPO)
"Last year from January to May, 25 child marriages were reported, but 20 could be stopped. Cases were registered regarding the five under-age marriages conducted. Similarly, for this year from January to May, 116 child marriages were reported, but 56 turned out to be false information, 49 child marriages could be stopped and 11 marriages were held, leading to FIRs filed against the same," she told TNIE.
Social welfare department staff are following up the cases. Over 50% of girls who were saved from child marriage were readmitted to schools, she added. Subashini stated that awareness drives against under-age marriages in schools are showing results. "Since January 2024 awareness programmes have been conducted at 55 schools across the district. Students were informed about the state government schemes for girl children. Apart from this, 59 awareness programmes were conducted at higher education institutes. About 8,000 wall posters on the ill-effects of child marriage and action taken against offenders were distributed across the district," she explained. "Also capacity building programmes for 220 government high and higher secondary school teachers were held in the district so that they can prevent child marriage at the school-level. Similarly, 153 awareness programmes were conducted in rural areas where works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act were held," the officer said. When contacted, District Child Protection Officer R Aravind told TNIE that "The Krishnagiri district administration has planned to conduct a reconciliation meeting with various stakeholders once in 15 day through the District Child Protection Committee. Data dissemination within other departments and real-time intervention will be made. Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar will head the committee and the reconciliation meeting will be conducted in June."