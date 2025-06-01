'Increased awareness behind spurt in child marriages thwarted in Krishnagiri'

KRISHNAGIRI: More and more child marriage bids are being foiled in Krishnagiri district with the increasing awareness on the ramifications of the social evil.



A total of 49 child marriages were stopped this year from January to May in Krishnagiri district, stated the District Social Welfare Officer. However, 11 child marriages were conducted during the same period and an FIR filed against the same.



In contrast 20 such marriages were stopped last year from January to May and five marriages conducted and an FIR filed against the same.



The authorities while acknowledging the spurt in the number of child marriages stopped this year so far reasoned that more awareness led to reporting about more child marriage cases in the district.



Many girls are making calls to helplines 181 and 1098 in a bid to stop child marriage, said District Social Welfare Officer R Sakthi Subashini, who is also the Child Marriage Prohibition Officer (CMPO)



"Last year from January to May, 25 child marriages were reported, but 20 could be stopped. Cases were registered regarding the five under-age marriages conducted. Similarly, for this year from January to May, 116 child marriages were reported, but 56 turned out to be false information, 49 child marriages could be stopped and 11 marriages were held, leading to FIRs filed against the same," she told TNIE.

