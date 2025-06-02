13-year-old boy drowns in water-filled quarry at Anaicut

VELLORE: A 13-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled quarry in Pasuvanayanakuppam, Anaicut, where he went to swim along with friends on Saturday, Pallikonda police said. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) recovered the body at 1 am on Sunday.



The minor, K Kishore, is the son of Karthik and Bhommi, a couple who work as daily wage workers in Tirupattur. Since it was summer vacation, the couple and their son went to his grandmother's home in Anaicut, according to the Pallikonda police. Kishore and his three friends went swimming in a water-filled quarry in Pasuvanayanakuppam on Saturday morning. The middle part of the quarry was 500 feet deep and filled with water. Kishore drowned after inadvertently entering the middle section of the quarry.



Around 11.30 am, parents went to look for him after hearing about the incident. But when they couldn't find him, they alerted fire and rescue officials. The team searched from noon until 7pm, but they were unable to find the boy.



His body was recovered at 1 am on Sunday, after the NDRF team from Arakkonam was called in. The team of 21 members arrived at 12.30 am. The body was sent to Adukkamparai Government Hospital for a post-mortem. A case has been registered by the Pallikonda police, and further investigation is under way.