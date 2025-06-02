Anna University sexual assault case: Chennai court sentences sole accused Gnanasekaran to life imprisonment

A Chennai Mahila Court on Monday sentenced Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the sexual assault of a 19-year-old Anna University student, to life imprisonment with a mandatory minimum term of 30 years without remission.

The sentencing follows a swift trial that began after the December 2024 incident shocked the state and triggered widespread protests across Tamil Nadu.

Mahila Court on May 28 convicted A. Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the case, of sexually assaulting a University student on the institute's campus on December 23.

The state was represented by advocate MP Mary Jayanthi and they were able to prove the 11 charges against the accused using forensic and other evidence.

Further details are awaited.