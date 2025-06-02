Tamil Nadu

Anna University sexual assault case: Chennai court sentences sole accused Gnanasekaran to life imprisonment

Mahila Court on May 28 convicted A. Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the case, of sexually assaulting a University student on the institute's campus on December 23.
Anna University.
Anna University.Photo | Express
Online Desk
Updated on
1 min read

A Chennai Mahila Court on Monday sentenced Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the sexual assault of a 19-year-old Anna University student, to life imprisonment with a mandatory minimum term of 30 years without remission.

The sentencing follows a swift trial that began after the December 2024 incident shocked the state and triggered widespread protests across Tamil Nadu.

Mahila Court on May 28 convicted A. Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the case, of sexually assaulting a University student on the institute's campus on December 23.

The state was represented by advocate MP Mary Jayanthi and they were able to prove the 11 charges against the accused using forensic and other evidence.

Further details are awaited.

Anna University.
Anna University sexual assault case: It took court just 31 hearings, two months to reach the verdict
life imprisonment
Anna University sexual assault case
Gnanasekaran

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com