Annamalai University assistant professor held for sexual assault of former student

CUDDALORE: An assistant professor of the Annamalai University was arrested by the Annamalai Nagar police on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a former student and threatening her with a private video. According to the police, the complainant, a woman from Namakkal district, was a postgraduate student at Annamalai University during the academic year 2018-2019.

The woman, who had recently lodged a complaint with Cuddalore district superintendent of police S Jeyakumar, alleged that assistant professor J Raja (55), a resident of Saratharam Nagar in Vibhishanapuram, Chidambaram, had sexually assaulted her, while she was a student at the university.