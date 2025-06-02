Annamalai University assistant professor held for sexual assault of former student

CUDDALORE: An assistant professor of the Annamalai University was arrested by the Annamalai Nagar police on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a former student and threatening her with a private video. According to the police, the complainant, a woman from Namakkal district, was a postgraduate student at Annamalai University during the academic year 2018-2019.
The woman, who had recently lodged a complaint with Cuddalore district superintendent of police S Jeyakumar, alleged that assistant professor J Raja (55), a resident of Saratharam Nagar in Vibhishanapuram, Chidambaram, had sexually assaulted her, while she was a student at the university.
Raja, who had also recorded a private video of her, has been threatening her with the footage for the past few months, the complaint said.
Acting on the complaint, SP Jeyakumar directed the Annamalai Nagar police to investigate the matter. The probe was conducted by deputy superintendent of police (Chidambaram sub-division) T Augustin Joshua Lamech, along with inspectors Tamilarasi and K Ambedkar.
“Based on the investigation findings, we have registered a case against Raja under five sections, including IPC 376(2)(n), 506(1), 417, and section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000,” police said. Further investigation is under way.