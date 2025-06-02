DMDK denied Rajya Sabha seat for 2024; AIADMK assures allocation in 2026

CHENNAI: Ending the suspense over whether the DMDK would be allocated a seat in the current biennial Rajya Sabha elections, the AIADMK on Sunday confirmed that the promised seat would instead be given to the party in 2026.

Reacting to the announcement, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant expressed her disappointment, stating, “I see every move taking place here as linked to the elections. Certainly, the DMDK’s journey is no different. Our political positioning and actions in 2026 will also be geared towards the Assembly elections.”

She added that the DMDK had already made it clear that a decision regarding alliances and other strategic matters would be announced in January 2026.

According to Premalatha, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami had, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and in the presence of senior AIADMK leaders, promised one Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK. However, when asked to specify the year of the allocation, Palaniswami had reportedly said it was not customary to include such details in formal agreements.