DMK failed to secure TN’s interests while in union govt: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged it was the DMK and not his party that had betrayed the state.

“The 27th resolution of the DMK’s general body meeting mentions betrayal by the AIADMK. Not us, but the DMK regime betrayed the state,” Palaniswami said while addressing the media at the Coimbatore International Airport on Sunday evening.

The DMK resolution referred to the recent tie-up of the AIADMK with the BJP which has been targeted by the state government for allegedly withholding funds to Tamil Nadu.

Criticising another DMK resolution related to the education policy, the AIADMK leader said the DMK was part of the central government with the Congress and the BJP.

“Why didn’t the DMK take up matters on education policy even though the DMK was part of their ministries for 16 years,” he asked.