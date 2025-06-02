DMK failed to secure TN’s interests while in union govt: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged it was the DMK and not his party that had betrayed the state.
“The 27th resolution of the DMK’s general body meeting mentions betrayal by the AIADMK. Not us, but the DMK regime betrayed the state,” Palaniswami said while addressing the media at the Coimbatore International Airport on Sunday evening.
The DMK resolution referred to the recent tie-up of the AIADMK with the BJP which has been targeted by the state government for allegedly withholding funds to Tamil Nadu.
Criticising another DMK resolution related to the education policy, the AIADMK leader said the DMK was part of the central government with the Congress and the BJP.
“Why didn’t the DMK take up matters on education policy even though the DMK was part of their ministries for 16 years,” he asked.
“The DMK could have brought education into the state list from the centre during that time. Whenever the DMK was in power, it has not bothered about the people and the students, and it is the habit of the DMK to blame others when it was not part of the central government,” said Palaniswami explaining how it impacted the state’s interests.
He also flayed the DMK dispensation over ‘law and order issues’. “As far as the AIADMK regime is concerned, we have implemented several people welfare projects, and the law and order was also maintained well. However, in the last four years, an anti-people governance is under way. Not a day passes without murder, robberies and sexual assault against women. Chief Minister MK Stalin heads the worst regime,” Palaniswami said.
When asked whether TVK leader Vijay spoke to him regarding the controversial comments against him by Aadhav Arjuna, the general secretary of the former’s party, Palaniswami said the issue was over. “Aadhav Arjuna had given an explanation for it. Vijay has not spoken with me regarding this,” Palaniswami said.
Speaking about the DMDK’s stance that it will speak about alliance in January 2026, Palaniswami said they are still maintaining a cordial relationship with and asked the media not to try to break it and it will not succeed.