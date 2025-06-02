Minor drowns in quarry, body recovered after 14-hour search

VELLORE: A 13-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled quarry in Pasuvanayanakuppam, Anaicut, where he went to swim along with friends on Saturday, Pallikonda police said. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) recovered the body at 1 am on Sunday.

The minor, K Kishore, is the son of Karthik and Bhommi, both are daily wage earners in Tirupattur. The couple and their son visited his grandmother’s home in Anaicut, Kishore and his three friends went swimming in a water-filled quarry on Saturday. The middle part of the quarry was 500 feet deep and filled with water.

Kishore drowned after inadvertently entering the middle section of the quarry, police said. Around 11.30 am, parents went to look for him after hearing about the incident. But when they couldn’t find him, they alerted fire and rescue officials.