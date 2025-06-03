Teachers, villagers pool Rs 25,000 to hire mini-bus for students at TN government school

TIRUCHY: On the first day of school reopening after the summer break, 30 students reached The Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary School in Kaspa Poigaipatti on a privately hired mini-bus funded by teachers and locals who pooled in Rs 25,000.

They urged authorities to arrange a permanent public transport facility to ensure continued access to education. The students were from the villages of Vadugapatti, Kalpalayathanpatti, Puduppatti, Rayampatti, Kottaikaranpatti, and Valaiyappatti.

The residents are now urging the government to provide a permanent bus facility so that children can continue their education without any hardship. Though the centenary old school boasts modern infrastructure, including a high-tech lab and a consistent 100% pass rate in Class 12 public exams, student enrolment has declined primarily due to the lack of transportation.

"Only 25 new students joined the school this academic year, bringing the total strength from Classes 6 to 12 to 260 which included students from the same school who studied class 5 and 10th here. Students strength declined from 400 to 260 in the last few years due to non availability of Public transport," said a source in the school.