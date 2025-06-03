Two thrashed to death by villagers for stealing cattle in Tamil Nadu

SIVAGANGA: Two persons were beaten to death by villagers at Alagamangiri village during the late night hours of Monday when the duo attempted to steal cattle from a farm.

According to preliminary reports, the deceased persons were identified as S Manikandan (31) and his friend S Sivashankaran (24) alias Vigneshwaran from Kattanipatti village. The incident reportedly took place at a farm owned by P Subbu (52) in Alagamanagiri village around 1 am of Tuesday.

Upon learning that the duo had entered the farm to steal goats and chicken, the villagers gathered at the spot and beat them. Meanwhile, the police were alerted and rushed to the spot. Noticing that the duo had already collapsed, the police immediately rushed them to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for treatment, but doctors declared both dead. SP Ashish Rawat inspected the spot in the night hours.

A senior police personnel stated that around 10 villagers have been taken in for inquiry in connection with the incident. Further probe is needed to comment more, he said. Mathagupatti police launched an investigation.