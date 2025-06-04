Forest department urges halt to waste dumping near Coimbatore forest to prevent elephant intrusion

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore forest division has urged local bodies to immediately stop dumping their waste in the open in the forest boundaries. A letter in this regard was sent following the recent death of a female wild elephant which had consumed plastic bags along with leftover food from a dumpyard in the Maruthamalai foothills.

The forest department and NGOs blame poor waste management by the local bodies for attracting wild animals to human settlements, and thus escalating human-animal conflicts.

"Open dumping is dangerous for animal health, and also, may give rise to adverse human-animal interactions," forest department sources said.

However, farmers blame the forest department for failing to prevent the intrusion of wild elephants into human habitations and agricultural lands located far away from forest boundaries.