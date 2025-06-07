200 shallot farmers in Kovai want agri-dept to procure unsold produce

COIMBATORE: Shallot farmers in Thondamuthur and Perur blocks of Coimbatore district are on tenterhooks as traders are not keen to buy their produce harvested late last year. As their wait for buyers prolongs, around 600 tons of shallots which have been stored in sheds on agricultural lands may start to rot now.

Desperate, around 200 shallot farmers in these blocks have urged the agricultural department to help them market it. They claimed that as traders have not shown interest to buy the onion stored in sheds in the season, they face a huge loss if they could not sell the stock in hand soon.

Shallot or small onion cultivation is widely spread in Theethipalayam, Kuppanur, Arumugagoundanur, Mathampatti, Mathvarayapuram, Pooluwapatti, Nathegoundanpudur, Semmedu, Narasipuram, Devarayapuram, Thennamanallur in Perur and Thondamuthur blocks.

Shallot cultivation is carried out as the southwest-monsoon season starts in June. The short-term crop is then harvested within 70 days.

Farmers also cultivate the small onion in the October-December rainy season. It is the crop harvested in December that has gone unsold so far as no traders have shown interest to buy them.