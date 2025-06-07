Increase frequency of buses to Nanjegoundanpudur, STC urged

COIMBATORE: The residents of Nanjegoundanpudur have urged the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore region, to operate at least one bus continuously in their area rather than just one during morning and evening.

N Sarvanakumar, a DYFI functionary and resident of the same village, told TNIE that currently, two government buses (route numbers S18 and S21) operate via their village, but only for one trip each in the morning and evening."

"The S18 bus operates from Singanallur to NGGO Colony, and the S21 operates from Gandhipuram to Thudiyalur. Both buses pass through Maniyakarampalayam, Urumandampalayam, and Nanjegoundanpudur from their respective destinations. Hundreds of passengers and school students suffer due to the improper operation of these two buses in the morning and evening," he said.

He pointed out that the S21 bus operates only in the morning and skips the evening trip, while the S18 bus does not run on time in the morning and evening.