Increase frequency of buses to Nanjegoundanpudur, STC urged

COIMBATORE: The residents of Nanjegoundanpudur have urged the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore region, to operate at least one bus continuously in their area rather than just one during morning and evening.
N Sarvanakumar, a DYFI functionary and resident of the same village, told TNIE that currently, two government buses (route numbers S18 and S21) operate via their village, but only for one trip each in the morning and evening."
"The S18 bus operates from Singanallur to NGGO Colony, and the S21 operates from Gandhipuram to Thudiyalur. Both buses pass through Maniyakarampalayam, Urumandampalayam, and Nanjegoundanpudur from their respective destinations. Hundreds of passengers and school students suffer due to the improper operation of these two buses in the morning and evening," he said.
He pointed out that the S21 bus operates only in the morning and skips the evening trip, while the S18 bus does not run on time in the morning and evening.
"Due to this, school students from the three areas struggle to reach schools located in Vellakinar and NGGO Colony. Some parents take their children by two-wheeler, while other students walk to school," he said.
He urged TNSTC to operate at least one bus continuously in their areas, rather than just during morning and evening trips and he said that it would be helpful to students and people.
A resident, K Murugan, told TNIE, "If we need to reach Mettupalayam Road or Sathy Road, we have to spend Rs 150 on an autorickshaw. Only after reaching those roads can we proceed to other places."
Seeking bus facilities, DYFI and residents recently staged a demonstration at Nanjegoundanpudur.
Sources say two buses (S9D and 97), which were operated regularly in their areas, were stopped before the COVID-19 pandemic. After the resident and DYFI made a mass signature campaign in December 2023, TNSTC started to operate S21 and S18 buses only morning and evening. But now these buses don't stick to the schedule.
A top officer from TNSTC, Coimbatore region, told TNIE that he would look into this matter.