Nellai trust told to stop animal birth control surgeries, cease all operations

TIRUNELVELI: The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) has directed Jeeva Karunya Animal Welfare Charitable Trust, which is authorised by the Tirunelveli corporation, to immediately stop all operations including animal birth control (ABC) surgeries on stray dogs, citing eight complaints received against it since 2021 across the state, including recent incident of two animal deaths in Tirunelveli.

In its letter to the trust on Friday, the TNAWB said, "From the tragic deaths of dogs at IIT Madras to the inhumane conditions reported in shelters across Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Ramanathapuram, Udumalaipettai, and, most recently, Tirunelveli, your trust has demonstrated that it is unfit to operate any programme related to animal welfare. We request you to clarify in what capacity you are carrying out ABC surgeries in the districts mentioned above. Please submit your response within 15 days. Meanwhile, we urge you to immediately stop all operations until the Board gives further instructions."