No talk has started with PMK yet, it will join NDA soon, says BJP state president Nainar Nagenthiran

Responding to a reporter’s question about Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy’s meeting with PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Thursday, Nagenthiran said, “Gurumurthy always aims to bring good governance in the country. In order to bring good governance and positivity to TN, we have formed a single largest alliance against DMK. While AIADMK is already on board, PMK will be joining us very soon.”

Further, he said during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Madurai, the party will discuss the poll promises made by DMK government.

On HR&CE minister Sekarbabu’s alleged comments that permission will not be given to BJP to hold its proposed ‘Murugan Manadu’ in Madurai, Nagenthiran said his party would approach the court seeking permission.