Two dead, 32 injured in collision between TNSTC bus, lorry near Mathur

DHARMAPURI: Two persons died and 32 others sustained injuries after a TNSTC bus and a lorry collided near Mathur on Friday evening.

Police sources said the accident occurred at around 4:30 pm as a TNSTC bus en route to Vellore collided with an oncoming tipper lorry. The accident resulted in the death of both drivers, and 32 persons were injured, with seven of them sustaining severe injuries. TNSTC driver Paramasivam (55) of Nallampalli died at the Mathur government hospital. Lorry driver M Kumar (32) of Sivampatti village in Mathur died on the spot, police sources added. Locals took the injured to Mathur government hospital for first aid. Subsequently, the injured were shifted to Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri medical college hospitals. Police as well as revenue department personnel were involved in relief measures, police said.