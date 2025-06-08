Door-to-door liver screening campaign begins in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In a proactive step against the growing threat of silent liver damage, the Tiruchy health department has launched a door-to-door screening campaign for Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) — previously known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). The initiative, rolled out on June 4 under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) scheme, has already reached over 100 residents in the district. For the first time, MTM is extended for liver also at their door step.

Children too may be assessed with parental consent, a senior health official confirmed. A total of 397 Women Health Volunteers (WHVs) — 306 in rural Tiruchy and 91 in urban areas — are conducting home visits to identify individuals aged 30 and above with potential risk factors such as a personal or family history of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, or gallstones. WHVs are also checking for abdominal obesity, measuring waist circumference (over 90 cm for men and 80 cm for women) and Body Mass Index (BMI).