Door-to-door liver screening campaign begins in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In a proactive step against the growing threat of silent liver damage, the Tiruchy health department has launched a door-to-door screening campaign for Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) — previously known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). The initiative, rolled out on June 4 under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) scheme, has already reached over 100 residents in the district. For the first time, MTM is extended for liver also at their door step.
Children too may be assessed with parental consent, a senior health official confirmed. A total of 397 Women Health Volunteers (WHVs) — 306 in rural Tiruchy and 91 in urban areas — are conducting home visits to identify individuals aged 30 and above with potential risk factors such as a personal or family history of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, or gallstones. WHVs are also checking for abdominal obesity, measuring waist circumference (over 90 cm for men and 80 cm for women) and Body Mass Index (BMI).
Those with a BMI above 23 are referred to sub-centres, where Village Health Nurses (VHNs) validate the referrals and look for additional signs like swelling in the legs or elevated blood sugar/pressure. High-risk individuals are sent to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for further testing. Medical officers there conduct blood tests and calculate the FIB-4 score, a non-invasive method to detect liver fibrosis.
A score above 2.67 triggers referral to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), where advanced liver function tests are conducted through Integrated Express Lab Services (IELS). “What’s new is this structured, door-to-door approach,” said a senior official. “Fatty liver often goes undiagnosed until severe damage occurs. Early detection is crucial, especially with today’s sedentary lifestyles and fast-food diets, which are even impacting children.”
Dr G Sathish Kumar, MD, MGMGH, noted, “In almost every abdominal ultrasound, we see fatty liver in 90 out of 100 people. Though severity varies, the rise is linked to poor diet and lifestyle choices. MASLD is reversible in early stages through simple steps — avoiding fatty foods, exercising regularly, and maintaining a healthy weight.”