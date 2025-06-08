Health Minister Ma Subramanian participates in Nadapom Nalam Peruvom Scheme

NAMAKKAL: “We have not received any guidelines from the Union government regarding new Covid variants but we are prepared as per orders received from the CM and have about 95,000 beds ready,” said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian in Namakkal on Saturday.
The minister also took part in the Nadapom Nalam Peruvom (Health Walk) Scheme at Namakkal Government Boys Higher Secondary School.
Later, he inaugurated five buildings, including additional buildings for PHCs, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.96 crore in Mudalaipatti. The minister laid the foundation stone for over 13 new buildings there.
The minister inspected the Government Headquarters Hospital in Rasipuram, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 53.39 crore.
Following the inspection in Rasipuram, he participated in a press meeting where he commented on new Covid variants. “After the AIADMK regime, we had the capacity to provide 200 MT of oxygen. Now, we are capable of providing 2,000 MT of oxygen, and with storage, we can provide up to 3,000 MT of oxygen,” he added.
“There are some Covid cases in the state, and we have sent 19 samples to Pune’s National Institute of Virology to identify the variant. This is a variant of Omicron, which will not have a significant impact. People afflicted with common cold-like symptoms for three to five days must seek treatment at government hospitals. People with comorbidities must exercise caution, wear masks, and maintain social distance. But in case of large-scale infections, we have taken necessary steps,” he said.
Speaking about the DMK’s achievements, Subramanian said, “Since Chief Minister MK Stalin took charge, a total of Rs 360 crore worth of health services have been brought to Namakkal. Eight wellness centers have been set up at a cost of Rs 2 crore, 14 quarters have been constructed for nurses at 14 PHCs for Rs 1.5 crore, and an OP department has been opened in Kumarapalayam GH.”
He further said, “A blood bank has been opened in Kolli Hills for Rs 45 lakh, and facilities like CT scan and MRI scans have been brought to Tiruchengode Government Hospital for Rs 2.33 crore. A new government medical college hospital building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 345 crore.”
“As many as 20 new hospital buildings are under construction at a cost of Rs 110.95 crore across Namakkal. Specifically, the construction of an ICU ward with over 50 beds will be undertaken at Paramathivelur government hospital at a cost of Rs 23.75 crore,” he added.