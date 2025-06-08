Health Minister Ma Subramanian participates in Nadapom Nalam Peruvom Scheme

NAMAKKAL: “We have not received any guidelines from the Union government regarding new Covid variants but we are prepared as per orders received from the CM and have about 95,000 beds ready,” said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian in Namakkal on Saturday.

The minister also took part in the Nadapom Nalam Peruvom (Health Walk) Scheme at Namakkal Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

Later, he inaugurated five buildings, including additional buildings for PHCs, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.96 crore in Mudalaipatti. The minister laid the foundation stone for over 13 new buildings there.

The minister inspected the Government Headquarters Hospital in Rasipuram, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 53.39 crore.

Following the inspection in Rasipuram, he participated in a press meeting where he commented on new Covid variants. “After the AIADMK regime, we had the capacity to provide 200 MT of oxygen. Now, we are capable of providing 2,000 MT of oxygen, and with storage, we can provide up to 3,000 MT of oxygen,” he added.