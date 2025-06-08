Tiruchy corporation begins anganwadi renovation works at cost of Rs 7 lakh

TIRUCHY: Following TNIE's report on unhygienic and unsafe conditions near Santhiyagaparapalayam Anganwadi centre in April, Tiruchirappalli city municipal corporation has begun repair works at a cost of Rs 7 lakh.

To ensure safety and create a child-friendly atmosphere, the corporation is installing a pencil-shaped fence, crayon-shaped poles to cordon off the area, which had become a hub for anti-social activities, including drinking and littering. Also, a concrete slab has been built to close the open drain outside the anganwadi centre.

A corporation official said, "The pencil fence is both protective and playful. We did not want to build a concrete wall or place a cage-shaped fence. With this current model, one would think twice before polluting the place. Currently, workers have begun laying the base structure and aligning the coloured fence." The anganwadi, which serves over 15 children, was affected by sewage stench and litter for a long time.

Residents had also raised repeated complaints about the place. S Jegadoss, a resident of that area, said, "Now it brings a sigh of relief to see that place being renovated, and it won't be a makeshift bar for those who buy liquor from a nearby shop. At least, they will not enter the premises." Officials said that the beautification and repair works would be completed within a few weeks.