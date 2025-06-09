Andhra-based ganja peddler among four held in Chidambaram; 5 kg narcotics seized

CUDDALORE: A ganja peddler hailing from Andhra Pradesh was arrested along with three others on Saturday in Annamalai Nagar, Chidambaram. The police seized five kilograms of ganja, three mobile phones, and a motorcycle during the operation.

Acting on the instructions of Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar, a special team led by Chidambaram Sub-Division DSP T Augustin Joshua Lamech and supervised by Annamalai Nagar Inspector K Ambedkar intensified patrolling in the locality to crack down on drug trafficking. Based on tip-off, the team conducted a raid near Rettaikulam, close to Annamalai University, on Saturday afternoon.

The operation resulted in the arrest of four individuals — Kangi Narasimma (40) of Warangal, Andhra Pradesh; M Akash (24) and P Kirupanandan (32), both from MK Thottam; and M Mahesh (25) of Pallipadi.

“Five kilograms of ganja, three mobile phones, and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused,” police said in a statement. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Narasimma, Akash, and Mahesh had earlier been implicated in a similar case involving the seizure of 21.5 kilograms of ganja in Annamalai Nagar in April.

Police further stated that efforts are under way to trace three other suspects — Rahul and Gokulraj of Chidambaranathanpettai, and Cheraneethi of MK Thottam — who are currently absconding.