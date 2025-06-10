High-tension lines running close to homes spark fear among residents

MADURAI: Residents of TVS Nagar, Jaihindpuram, Soundarpandian Nagar have been worried after Tangedco officials relocated several high tension (HT) electric poles to the locality in February 2024 from the highway nearby to facilitate construction of the Palanganatham flyover. Pointing out that the HT lines pass close to their houses, the residents say they have lodged several complaints to Tangedco officials and district administration, but no action has been taken so far.
N G Mohan, a resident of TVS Nagar, told TNIE, “There are hundreds of people living in these areas. We are extremely disturbed by the HT line passing so close to our houses. The lines are just a few feet away from a few terraces and balconies. There is a basic rule that electric pole should be installed at least four feet away from a residential or commercial structure. But, EB officials have violated their own law.”
Sibi Chakravarthy, a resident of Jaihindpuram, said, “These electric poles were shifted to the present location to facilitate the construction of Palanganatham flyover. However, more than five electric poles are endangering the residents. There are chances of people getting electrocuted. The possibility is high during the monsoon. Though many residents have lodged complaints with Tangedco, no action has been taken.”
A top Tangedco official from Madurai said, “We have received two complaints from the residents on the issue so far. Some of the local EB staff removed and transferred the EB poles to facilitate the construction of the Palanganatham flyover. As the flyover was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin recently, we will remove these EB poles within a few days and move them to a safer location. Local Assistant Engineer of TVS Nagar will coordinate the entire operations.”