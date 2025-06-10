High-tension lines running close to homes spark fear among residents

MADURAI: Residents of TVS Nagar, Jaihindpuram, Soundarpandian Nagar have been worried after Tangedco officials relocated several high tension (HT) electric poles to the locality in February 2024 from the highway nearby to facilitate construction of the Palanganatham flyover. Pointing out that the HT lines pass close to their houses, the residents say they have lodged several complaints to Tangedco officials and district administration, but no action has been taken so far.

N G Mohan, a resident of TVS Nagar, told TNIE, “There are hundreds of people living in these areas. We are extremely disturbed by the HT line passing so close to our houses. The lines are just a few feet away from a few terraces and balconies. There is a basic rule that electric pole should be installed at least four feet away from a residential or commercial structure. But, EB officials have violated their own law.”