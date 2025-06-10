Only a coalition govt will benefit TN in 2026: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth

KARUR: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth has said that only a coalition government in 2026 will benefit the people of Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, she said, “It would be good if a coalition government is formed in 2026. Only then can the mistakes of ruling party be pointed out and corrected by a responsible opposition.”
On DMDK’s demand for Rajya Sabha seat, Premalatha clarified, “It had already been formally agreed with AIADMK in writing that DMDK will be given a Rajya Sabha seat.
However, no specific year was mentioned. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami told us that more than a written agreement, his word is like a bond. A Rajya Sabha seat for DMDK has been confirmed in 2026.”
When asked about the law and order situation, she stated, “There is rampant illegal sand mining, 24-hour liquor sales, illegal lottery sales, and widespread mineral resource exploitation in Karur district. The chief minister should take steps to address these issues. Particularly, elderly people living alone are not safe in the state, and incidents of robbery have increased.”
‘Regime change certain after Assembly poll’
PMK founder S Ramadoss on Monday said the 2026 Assembly elections would usher in a regime change in Tamil Nadu. Asked whether his earlier stand of not favouring an alliance with the BJP still holds, Ramadoss said, “I cannot say that now,” signalling a possible shift in stance following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state.
Meanwhile, senior leader and MLA GK Mani told reporters that party cadres could expect “good news soon.” “When I met Ramadoss in Chennai, I told him that both he and Anbumani should unite and rise with renewed strength. He [Ramadoss] said talks are progressing smoothly and an amicable solution will be reached soon. This has given hope and happiness to our cadres who are eagerly awaiting their reunion,” Mani said.