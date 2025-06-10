Only a coalition govt will benefit TN in 2026: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth

KARUR: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth has said that only a coalition government in 2026 will benefit the people of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, she said, “It would be good if a coalition government is formed in 2026. Only then can the mistakes of ruling party be pointed out and corrected by a responsible opposition.”

On DMDK’s demand for Rajya Sabha seat, Premalatha clarified, “It had already been formally agreed with AIADMK in writing that DMDK will be given a Rajya Sabha seat.

However, no specific year was mentioned. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami told us that more than a written agreement, his word is like a bond. A Rajya Sabha seat for DMDK has been confirmed in 2026.”

When asked about the law and order situation, she stated, “There is rampant illegal sand mining, 24-hour liquor sales, illegal lottery sales, and widespread mineral resource exploitation in Karur district. The chief minister should take steps to address these issues. Particularly, elderly people living alone are not safe in the state, and incidents of robbery have increased.”