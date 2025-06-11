Orange alert for Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu's ghat areas from Friday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s ghat areas is in for another intense wet spell as the regional meteorological centre has issued an orange alert with heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and other hilly districts. The alert, effective from June 13 to 16, warns of intense downpours, with extremely heavy rain expected at isolated spots in the Nilgiris on June 14 and 15.

Residents in these areas have been advised to stay prepared for potential disruptions, including landslides and water logging, as gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph accompany the forecast.

The seven-day forecast indicates a gradual escalation in rainfall intensity. Starting Tuesday, North Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore and Ariyalur, will see increased precipitation, while the ghat areas of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris will face heavier showers from June 12.