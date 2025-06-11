Orange alert for Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu's ghat areas from Friday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s ghat areas is in for another intense wet spell as the regional meteorological centre has issued an orange alert with heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and other hilly districts. The alert, effective from June 13 to 16, warns of intense downpours, with extremely heavy rain expected at isolated spots in the Nilgiris on June 14 and 15.
Residents in these areas have been advised to stay prepared for potential disruptions, including landslides and water logging, as gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph accompany the forecast.
The seven-day forecast indicates a gradual escalation in rainfall intensity. Starting Tuesday, North Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore and Ariyalur, will see increased precipitation, while the ghat areas of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris will face heavier showers from June 12.
The peak is anticipated on June 14, with the Nilgiris under threat of extremely heavy rain exceeding 204.4 mm at one or two places, prompting heightened vigilance.
Southern districts like Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari are also likely to experience heavy rainfall throughout the week.
In Chennai and its neighbourhood, the past 24 hours have already brought relief with substantial rainfall. Manali had received the highest rainfall of 80mm till 8.30am on Monday. During the day, several places in the city experienced moderate rainfall.
By 7.30 pm, Nungambakkam recorded 15.6mm, while Jaya Engineering College and Good Will School Villivakkam in Tiruvallur logged 31.5mm each. Other areas like VIT Chennai (21.5mm) and Poonamallee (18.5mm) also saw decent showers, offering a welcome break from the recent heat, where maximum temperatures hovered around 38°C.
The local forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with continued light to moderate rain over the next two days.