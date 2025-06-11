Three pilgrims killed, four injured in road accident near TN's Virudhachalam

According to police, the group had set out on foot from Varadharajanpet to Melnariyappanur and was walking via Virudhachalam. At around 2 a.m., near the railway overbridge on the Virudhachalam-Salem bypass road, a speeding car travelling towards Veppur struck them from behind.

“Three persons died on the spot due to the impact. The four others, who sustained serious injuries, were taken to the Government Hospital in Virudhachalam by a 108 ambulance,” said a police source.

The bodies were also sent to the hospital for post-mortem. Police added that the driver of the car fled the scene, and a manhunt is underway to trace him.

The incident has plunged Varadharajanpet village into mourning, as the victims belonged to the same close-knit community.