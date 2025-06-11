Tiruppur's 'Metal Town' workers long for a rescue vessel to stay afloat

TIRUPPUR: The lustre of ‘Metal Town’ in Tiruppur, a prominent centre for production of metal vessels in the state, is fading owing to a labour shortage in the industry. Anuparpalayam, once home to over 10,000 skilled hands crafting gleaming silver, brass, and copper vessels, is now losing its sheen as the younger generation is choosing the knitwear industry over metal production which pays little and offers no security or benefits.

Sources said vessels are sent to various parts of the state and nearby states too. Existing workers want their needs attended to and when TNIE visited the workplaces and spoke to workers, they raised their varied demands, ranging from better pay to power tariff concessions.

SP Venugopal, a vessel worker from Anuparpalayam, said, “Vessel manufacturing is a cumbersome job. Most vessels here are handmade, but the wages we are paid is as low as Rs 7 for producing 1 kg of silver vessels. Similarly, brass fetches Rs 40/kg as wage. This is what drives the youth to the knitting industry.”

Another worker, P Prasath, said, “We have no job security. Although we have a welfare board, 80% of us do not have a membership card and therefore, no ESI or PF benefits. The government should provide schemes to turn us into able entrepreneurs.”