Bharathiar University postpones Wednesday's interview for registrar's post

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University postponed the interview process scheduled to be held on Wednesday for the Registrar's post of the university, citing administrative reasons.
The university had earlier notified that the interview process for the registrar post would be held in front of the selection committee at TANCHE in Chennai on Wednesday (June 11).
In an email, Bharathiar University Registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan notified the candidates on Tuesday morning stating that the interview for the post of Registrar, Bharathiar University, has been postponed due to administrative reasons.
The revised date and time will be notified.P Thirunavakarasu, former president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), told TNIE that the process has been delayed already. The selection process for the registrar post began last August, but it stalled, and restarted a few months ago, he noted.
"Candidates would be disappointed with the sudden postponement of the interview. All their arrangements might have come to nought," he alleged. Blaming the higher education department, Thirunavakarasu said it is not possible to appoint a registrar at Bharathiar University for nine months.
A new registrar should be appointed soon as the present administration is inefficient, he added. Official sources say around 30 candidates applied for the registrar post and they were disappointed by the postponement of the interview. However, a proper reason for the postponement of the interview was not communicated to the candidates.
Repeated attempts to reach Bharathiar University Registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan went in vain.