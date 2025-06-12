Bharathiar University postpones Wednesday's interview for registrar's post

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University postponed the interview process scheduled to be held on Wednesday for the Registrar's post of the university, citing administrative reasons.

The university had earlier notified that the interview process for the registrar post would be held in front of the selection committee at TANCHE in Chennai on Wednesday (June 11).

In an email, Bharathiar University Registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan notified the candidates on Tuesday morning stating that the interview for the post of Registrar, Bharathiar University, has been postponed due to administrative reasons.

The revised date and time will be notified.P Thirunavakarasu, former president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), told TNIE that the process has been delayed already. The selection process for the registrar post began last August, but it stalled, and restarted a few months ago, he noted.